On-loan from Aston Villa, Hourihane is expected to make his latest appearance for United when Nottingham Forest visit South Yorkshire on Friday, with the outcome set to have a major bearing on both clubs’ campaigns.

Speaking toward the end of last year, the midfielder told The Star he has already resigned himself to leaving Villa Park when his contract there expires this summer; acknowledging Steve Gerrard has not been in touch since taking charge of the top-flight outfit.

Conor Hourihane is on loan at Sheffield United from Aston Villa: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Publicly, Heckingbottom has insisted talks with potential targets and existing members of his squad also set to become free agents will not take place until United know which division they are in next term. But privately, captain Billy Sharp and Chris Basham have been told Heckingbottom wants to retain their services - suggesting coaching staff are making plans for the future, albeit without a clear indication of their budgets from the board of directors.

Hourihane, aged 31, has previously worked under Heckingbottom at Barnsley and recently heard the former Oakwell chief praise his partnership with Oliver Norwood in United’s engine room.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom worked with the Republic of Ireland international at Barnsley: Paul Terry / Sportimage

That suggests Heckingbottom is minded to keep him, regardless of whether his side is competing in the PL or the Championship.

Hourihane has made more than 30 starts at the highest level of the domestic game. With Heckingbottom unlikely to have huge amounts to lavish on new faces even if he does take United up via the play-offs, that experience will be factored into the 44-year-old’s recruitment strategy.

United finished the latest round of fixtures in seventh, having suffered a first defeat in 10 outings when they were beaten at Millwall. Forest were in ninth after a win over Bristol City stretched their unbeaten run to five.

Conor Hourihane with Billy Sharp and Morgan Gibbs-White, who is on loan at Sheffield United from Wolverhampton Wanderers: Alistair Langham / Sportimage