McBurnie will enter the game having scored only once in his last 36 appearances for United, with many supporters calling for teenager Daniel Jebbison to be handed an opportunity instead.

Wrapping a protective arm around the Scotland striker, Heckingbottom reminded he has contributed in other ways since recovering from bouts of Covid-19 and tonsillitis.

Oli MBurnie (left) looks dejected after Sheffield United's defeat at Millwall last weekend: Paul Terry / Sportimage

But the United manager also acknowledged McBurnie’s form has left him facing a dilemma as the race for promotion from the Championship approaches the home straight.

“With Oli, it’s game time,” Heckingbottom said. “If you get him on the pitch, then he’ll score goals and his record tells you that. It proves that. But I can’t leave him on the pitch just to score goals.

“I’m not concerned about Oli, because I see him every single day in training. All he can keep doing is fighting and knuckling down. Because eventually a chance will drop for him and he’ll tuck it away.

“Then, when that happens, we’ll all be talking about something different won’t we. The story will change.”

Oli McBurnie will be smiling again soon, according to Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Jebbison has made only one outing for United since being recalled from a spell on loan at Burton Albion. But after scoring on his full Premier League debut last term, just before United were relegated from the top-flight, Heckingbottom understands why some folk would like to see the 18-year-old start the meeting with Steve Cooper’s side. Particularly after he was on target for the development squad earlier this week.

“Daniel, he has got to get past all of those players - Billy (Sharp), who is scoring goals, Morgan (Gibbs-White), Iliman (Ndiaye) and Oli Mac as well. We’ve not really had many games set up in a way that really benefit his natural strengths lately. But that’s a good thing, because it means he’s having to develop other parts of his game as well. The good thing is, if you look at all of those strikers and forwards, every single one of them brings something different to the table.”

McBurnie, aged 25, cost United around £20m when he arrived from Swansea City two seasons ago. He immediately repaid that fee by helping them retain PL status, finding the back of the net during games against Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham. But like many of his colleagues, McBurnie struggled as United slid back into the second tier. After making a difficult start to the campaign, they have prepared for Forest’s visit in seventh; two places and points above Cooper’s men.

Daniel Jebbison scored for the development side in midweek: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“We are pleased with Oli,” Heckingbottom said. “Against Hull recently, he was beating himself up afterwards for missing one. But some of those chances, including that chance, probably only he would have even been close to getting on the end of.”