Exclusive: Sheffield United closing in on shock double overseas transfer swoop as medicals arranged

Sheffield United are closing in on a shock double transfer swoop on deadline day, The Star understands, with medicals arranged for two forwards. The pair have been identified by the Blades’ new ownership group using their AI model, we have been told, with medicals set-up for the pair ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.

United’s recruitment staff had been focusing their attentions on their search for defensive additions, with Jimmy Dunne and Japhet Tanganga amongst the top targets to fill the gaping hole left by Harry Souttar’s season-ending Achilles’ injury.

But there could still be a shock double addition ahead of the deadline if all goes as expected with the medical tests for the pair, unmasked as Christian Nwachukwu, a 19-year-old Nigerian currently plying his trade with Bulgarian First League side Botev Plovdiv, and 22-year-old Jefferson Cáceres at F. B. C. Melgar in his home country of Peru.

United are well-stocked in the left side of attack, with Ben Brereton Diaz recruited on loan from Southampton specifically for that role and Gus Hamer also tasting some success from that position so far this season. Sources with knowledge of the process have suggested that the pair could cost around £2m and as well as a lack of experience in English football they also have a limited grasp of the language.