Sheffield United move for ex-Arsenal man after transfer frustration gives Chris Wilder matchday headache

Sheffield United have switched their attentions to former Arsenal man Rob Holding after admitting defeat in their pursuit of QPR defender Jimmy Dunne, The Star understands. As we revealed earlier the Blades set a deadline-day deadline of their own to land Dunne, before moving on to alternative targets after their second bid, in the region of £2m, was rejected.

The Blades also firmed up their interest in Japhet Tanganga but Millwall stood firm and demanded big money for the former Tottenham Hotspur man, leading United to move for Holding. Still only 29 years of age, Holding played 162 times for Arsenal and won five trophies before moving across London to Crystal Palace, although he has played only two U21 matches in the Football League Trophy this season.

He will though bring a wealth of experience to a backline that has been decimated by the injury blow of losing Harry Souttar, leaving Jack Robinson and Anel Ahmedhodzic as the only two senior and specialist centre-halves at manager Chris Wilder’s disposal. Holding was frozen out by Palace manager Oliver Glasner and trained with the U21s away from Palace’s first-team group.

If, as expected, the deal for Holding is a loan until the end of the season then that will give Wilder the headache of which of his temporary players to leave out of any given matchday squad. Championship teams are only permitted to name five loanees on their teamsheets and Holding’s arrival could take that number to six.