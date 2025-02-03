Sheffield United discover response to improved transfer offer for key target amid Japhet Tanganga interest

Sheffield United have submitted an improved offer to QPR for defender for Jimmy Dunne - with a deadline before the Blades move on to alternative targets. United were shocked by the Londoners’ £3m valuation of the defender after their first bid was rejected for a player set to become a free agent in a few months.

United remain keen to bring him to Bramall Lane and it’s understood that he would be keen to make the move, with the opportunity of a promotion push to the Premier League a big carrot to dangle in front of any player. But Loftus Road officials are standing firm so far and turned down United’s latest £2m bid this afternoon.

QPR’s stance led the Blades to identify a number of alternative targets if they were forced to move on. One is Millall’s Japhet Tanganga, as we revealed over the weekend, while former Arsenal man Rob Holding, now of Crystal Palace, is also under consideration to bring some additional experience to United’s back line.

Reports in London suggest that QPR are reluctant to sanction an exit for Dunne until they can find a replacement, with the R’s in talks with Chelsea over a deal for forward Harvey Vale - who can also play left-back. Dunne is a centre-half by trade but has played right-back for QPR this season, before missing their trip to Millwall at the weekend with what was later reported as an apparent groin injury.