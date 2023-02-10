Prospective new Blades owner appears to dispel fan fears amid takeover bid

Dozy Mmobuosi, the prospective new owner of Sheffield United, has appeared to dispel supporters’ fears over making wholesale changes when his bid for control of Bramall Lane is officially ratified by the English Football League.

The businessman was recently unveiled as the man who has had an offer for the Blades accepted by current owner Prince Abdullah, thought to be worth in the region of £90m. A Nigerian national, Mmobuosi is a keen football fan and revealed that his move for control of the Blades was formulated over a pint of Guinness in a Sheffield pub last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The takeover talk has generated much excitement amongst United supporters, and also concern in some quarters that the would-be new owner will make wholesale changes if and when they gain control of the football club.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom has done an outstanding job to lead his side to second in the Championship table, 10 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough ahead of this weekend’s clash with Swansea City at Bramall Lane. United also have a game in hand on Boro and a superior goal-difference, sitting in a strong position to regain their place in the Premier League after relegation in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m a very pragmatic person,” Mmobuosi said, after breaking his silence on his bid for the Blades on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel.

“I don’t like disruptions that are not good and if it’s not in the best interests of the club and the people of Sheffield, then I’m not going to do it. And I don’t think it’s in the best interests of the club and the city for radical changes to be made.

“But what we must do, because the club is a business and I want the people to also participate in this business, we must bring in the best to add value to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad