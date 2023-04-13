News you can trust since 1887
The best Sheffield United fans away day pictures from this season so far

In a season that they hope will end in promotion back to the Premier League, Sheffield United have been backed superbly up and down the country wherever they have travelled.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 13:03 BST

United could be backed by as many as 34,000 supporters for their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City later this month, in the middle of a run of four consecutive league games that could go a long way to deciding their promotion fate this season.

Tickets for their last two away games, at Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City, will be like gold dust if Paul Heckingbottom’s men continue their push for the Premier League.

Earlier this season, striker Oli McBurnie described United’s away following as “unbelievable, wherever we’ve gone.” And so we compiled 51 of the best Blades fan photos from away grounds this season – have a look through and see if you can spot yourself, or anyone you know...

This young Blade belting out his support for his side at Blackburn

1. Blades fans on the road

This young Blade belting out his support for his side at Blackburn Photo: Simon Bellis

Oli McBurnie of Sheffield United celebrates with teammates after ending his goal drought: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

2. Blades fans on the road

Oli McBurnie of Sheffield United celebrates with teammates after ending his goal drought: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Photo: Catherine Ivill

Three Blades ahead of the defeat at Blackburn Rovers

3. Blades fans on the road

Three Blades ahead of the defeat at Blackburn Rovers Photo: Simon Bellis

Sheffield United fans in the stands for their match against Millwall at the New Den. Pic: Paul Terry/Sportimage

4. Blades fans on the road

Sheffield United fans in the stands for their match against Millwall at the New Den. Pic: Paul Terry/Sportimage Photo: Paul Terry

