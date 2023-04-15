Cardiff City boss Sabri Lamouchi insisted his players “deserved more” from their 4-1 defeat at Sheffield United this afternoon, blaming the result on “small details and mistakes”.

The relegation battlers started well at Bramall Lane and went ahead through Sory Kaba’s penalty. But United hit back through goals from James McAtee, Jack Robinson, Iliman Ndiaye and Ciaran Clark to seal a big three points in their push for the Premier League.

Cardiff had other chances at key times, Adam Davies doing well to save one-on-one from City skipper Joe Ralls and substitute Conor Wickham rattling the woodwork with a good effort in the second half.

And Lamouchi said: “I’m not happy because my players deserved more. The difference was small details and mistakes. We started the game very well and probably in the first half, we deserved to keep the result.

“They scored with their first shot and we can score another one with Ralls, face to face with the goalkeeper. We missed our chance to create the score to come back in the game. Even like that, we need more killer instinct in two boxes.

“Give a good team like Sheffield chances and you will pay.

“In the first half we didn’t see the difference between a team going for promotion and one trying to stay in the Championship. But the small details were key because they have the quality, but we deserved to get back at 2-2 in my opinion.

“We are all worried about the [relegation] situation and the way we played in the first hour, it was absolutely positive. We needed determination and luck, we hit the crossbar a few minutes before 3-1 and after that, it’s difficult.”

