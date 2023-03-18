News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United boss sounds VAR warning ahead of return for Blackburn cup tie

VAR returns to Bramall Lane for first time since relegation from Premier League for FA Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 17th Mar 2023, 19:56 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 07:00 GMT

Paul Heckingbottom has warned Sheffield United supporters that the use of VAR for tomorrow’s FA Cup quarter-final against Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane will make the game “totally different” to what they are used to in the Championship.

The controversial technology has been licensed for use in the FA Cup from the last-eight stage of the competition, meaning it will be in operation when Heckingbottom’s men take on their Championship rivals for a place in the semis at Wembley.

United have both suffered and benefitted from the use of VAR during their time in the Premier League, and the use of it continues to divide opinion to this day. Heckingbottom feels that United would have benefitted from its use this season, and has been a previous advocate of it being introduced in the Championship as well as the top flight.

Asked about its re-introduction for the Blackburn clash, Heckingbottom admitted: “We’ll certainly speak about it.

“I don’t come in and have a go at referees to you guys [in the media] ... I go into their room and have a go at them, or ring them up! But it’ll be a totally different game to what we’re used to in the Championship with VAR.

“With the amount that’s gone wrong in Championship games, we have to advocate it. Whether we’re noticing that because we’ve just come out of the Premier League or because of how much football’s on the telly that does have VAR, I don’t know.

“There’s a lot of pressure on the referees now, highlighting what they get wrong. But there have been so many decisions this season which would have been altered with VAR and I don’t think anyone - whether you’re for or against it as a product on the pitch and what it does - can deny that with VAR, more things get put right than remain wrong.”

VARBlackburnPaul Heckingbottom