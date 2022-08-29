Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After producing two combative shifts during wins over Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers, the Scotland international scored for the first time since September as United drew 1-1 with Luton Town on Friday.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s match against leaders Reading, McBurnie told The Star that being paired with Iliman Ndiaye and new loan signing Reda Khadra has allowed him to focus on more of the things which made him so effective at former club Swansea City whilst also using his physical attributes.

“Yeah, I agree totally,” replied McBurnie, when asked if Heckingbottom’s latest tactical instructions allowed him to operate both as a focal point and a roving centre-forward. “It’s still very different to how I played at Swansea, where I got about the pitch a lot more. But how I’m being asked to do things now, it lets me drop deep at times and bring others into the game whilst also pinning the opposition centre-halves high up. I enjoy both sides.”

McBurnie was on target 24 times in his last 44 outings for City. But, after being deployed as a target man following his £20m move to United, goals have proved harder to come by although the six he claimed during his first campaign at Bramall Lane did help them finish ninth in the Premier League before being relegated a year later.

“Being out there with Reda and Ili, they go into those pockets and make things happen,” McBurnie continued. “They’re brilliant at it and I’d rather have them in possession on the half turn than me.”

A keen fight fan. McBurnie revealed he watched Rocky IV to help get him “pumped up” for the clash with Luton. But he also studies actual boxers too, and regularly attends big events in order to glean ideas he believes can translate to football.

“I find the mentality of boxing fascinating,” McBurnie said. “It’s one on one, like the battles we might have with a centre-half. You have to be so single minded to be a boxer and, although it’s different, there are things you can learn and take from it, definitely.”