Oli McBurnie, scoring for the second time in as many outings after ending his near year long goal drought, and new signing Anel Ahmedhodzic were both on target as United regained their place at the summit of the Championship thanks to this statement victory over Reading.

It was a result, together with a performance, which will fuel belief that Heckingbottom has constructed a squad capable of winning promotion. If Berge does depart, that confidence could be shaken. But, for the time being at least, United look in fine shape.

Not so long ago, McBurnie appeared devoid of belief and bereft of a finish. Not so now.

On target for the first time since September against Luton Town last week, his header set the tone for a match which saw United sweep aside opponents who had travelled north on top of the table. Ahmedhodzic, who can’t seem to decide if he is a defender or a striker, duly extended their lead before Iliman Ndiaye put the fixture beyond Reading’s reach. Ahmedhodzic’s second of the night underlined both the hosts’ superiority and his cult-hero status.

The presence of Sam Hutchinson and Lucas Joao in Paul Ince’s starting eleven provided this already hugely significant contest with an even greater edge.

Ane; Ahmedhodzic claims his second of the night and Sheffield United's fourth against Reading

But the two former Sheffield Wednesday players found themselves chasing shadows as United, with the on-loan Tommy Doyle excelling on his full debut, seized control of the contest. One fluid exchange, involving Ndiaye, George Baldock and the born again McBurnie, nearly ended with Heckingbottom’s men bearing down on Joe Lumley. On that occasion things went awry at the vital moment. But no matter as, having seen Oliver Norwood sweep a free-kick just over the crossbar, McBurnie powered them in front. The power of Max Lowe’s cross, after Ahmedhodzic and Doyle had worked the ball out towards the flank, made it easy for his colleague.

With Berge initially being deployed in a deeper lying role, as Doyle was handed the attacking brief which had brought the best out of the Norwegian towards the end of last term, United supporters must have feared Heckingbottom was experimenting with his tactical options in case the midfielder is sold. So the sense of relief, when Berge edged upfield and it became clear the two men were rotating, was almost tangible inside the home sections of the ground.

It was a ploy which prevented Reading from settling into the rhythm which had seen them dispatch Millwall three days earlier. Tom Ince dragged a low shot wide midway through the opening period. But for the most part it was United, who entered this fixture on the back of a draw in Bedfordshire, who continued to dominate.

Ndiaye should have doubled their advantage just before half-time. But Ahmedhodzic spared his blushes by doing exactly that immediately after the interval, sweeping beyond Lumley after meeting the excellent Doyle’s corner.

Sander Berge of Sheffield Utd (R) is challenged by Mouhamadou-Naby Sarr of Reading: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Ndiaye, creating his own space inside the area, ended Reading’s hopes of a comeback before Ahmedhodzic nodded home from close range.

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Baldock (Basham 79), Lowe, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Norrington-Davies, Norwood, Doyle (McAtee 79), Berge, Ndiaye (Khadra 67), McBurnie (Brewster 69). Not used: Amissah, Arblaster, Jebbison.

Reading: Lumley, Holmes, Hutchinson, McIntyre, Hendrick, Joao (Long 60), Ince, Yiadom, Loum (Craig 81), Hoilett, Sarr (Fornah 46). Not used: Bouzanis, Guinness-Walker, Abrefa, Ehibhatiomhan.

Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey).

Oliver McBurnie of Sheffield United continued his fine form: Andrew Yates / Sportimage