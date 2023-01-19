Paul Heckingbottom is prepared to let his coaching staff guide him on whether Sheffield United should make a move for a young Chelsea starlet, after he impressed on trial for the Blades recently.

As The Star reported earlier this week, Silko Thomas caught the eye for the Blades in a 3-3 U21s draw with Wigan Athletic after being granted permission by the Stamford Bridge hierarchy to seek opportunities elsewhere.

A forward by trade, the England youth international lined up at right wing-back for Micky Collins’ side against Wigan but was not on the teamsheet on Tuesday evening in a 1-1 U21s draw with Hull City.

Heckingbottom, speaking ahead of tomorrow night’s senior clash against the Tigers at Bramall Lane, confirmed Thomas had been with the Blades, although he has not yet seen the 18-year-old - who trained with Chelsea’s first-team earlier this season – play in person.

"I've not seen him yet, he played in a game we couldn't get to,” Heckingbottom admitted. “All my feedback has been through Del [Geary, academy boss] and Micky regarding him. We know what his qualities are in terms of his attacking intent.

"He's a front-footed player. He played wing-back for us and it adds a different dimension to his game there. Macca [Stuart McCall] watched him in the game, I couldn't get. It's something we'll be led on by Del and Micky. If we get to a point where everyone's happy, then we'll come and have a good look."

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and his assistant Stuart McCall: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Thomas signed a pro contract at Chelsea in 2021 and would be on similar professional terms at United, were he to arrive. “Everyone knows how we work,” Heckingbottom added.

“We try and get two players for every position and then we want the best possible group beneath that. And if at any point we can get those players into the first-team group, we've done our job. And we either save money in the budget there, or we're selling players because someone's maybe come through.

