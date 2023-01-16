An attack-minded, versatile winger primarily, 18-year-old Thomas impressed at right wing-back as United drew 3-3 with Wigan Athletic recently. He joined Chelsea at U10s level and is yet to make a debut for the Blues, although he has trained with the club’s first team at times.
An England U18 international, Thomas has previously played at wing-back for the Chelsea development squad as well as operating further forward and a YouTube highlights reel shows a pacy player with a trick and an eye for goal.
“When I was spotted by Chelsea I was a midfielder wearing the number eight shirt at Carshalton,” Thomas said of his versatility. “Once I joined the academy the only position I can’t remember playing in was as a goalkeeper.
“I decided I liked to play in a forward position to get goals and create assists because that was the most enjoyable thing as a youngster. I’m definitely happy with the decision to play as a forward.”
It is common practice in English football for clubs to offer trials to a host of young players whose time at their parent clubs may be coming to an end, with United’s Hassan Ayari recently linking up with their city rivals Wednesday for a number of U21 games.
With Jayden Bogle and George Baldock competing for the same spot in the first-team, United are well-stocked in terms of right-backs – but boss Paul Heckingbottom and academy chief Del Geary are keen to ensure the supply of talent keeps flowing – and bargains discarded from other clubs are snapped up - as the Blades look to become a self-sustainable club.
Thomas signed his first professional contract with Chelsea in September 2021 and featured alongside World Cup winner N’Golo Kante in a Chelsea XI that took on Boreham Wood in pre-season.
Thomas is thought to be approaching the end of that deal he signed with the Premier League giants and with first-team opportunities limited – hardly helped by the £88m signing of Mykhailo Mudryk earlier this week.