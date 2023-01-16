Sheffield United had a look at youngster Silko Thomas in a recent U21 fixture as the Chelsea youngster looks to potentially earn a deal after leaving Stamford Bridge.

An attack-minded, versatile winger primarily, 18-year-old Thomas impressed at right wing-back as United drew 3-3 with Wigan Athletic recently. He joined Chelsea at U10s level and is yet to make a debut for the Blues, although he has trained with the club’s first team at times.

An England U18 international, Thomas has previously played at wing-back for the Chelsea development squad as well as operating further forward and a YouTube highlights reel shows a pacy player with a trick and an eye for goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I was spotted by Chelsea I was a midfielder wearing the number eight shirt at Carshalton,” Thomas said of his versatility. “Once I joined the academy the only position I can’t remember playing in was as a goalkeeper.

“I decided I liked to play in a forward position to get goals and create assists because that was the most enjoyable thing as a youngster. I’m definitely happy with the decision to play as a forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is common practice in English football for clubs to offer trials to a host of young players whose time at their parent clubs may be coming to an end, with United’s Hassan Ayari recently linking up with their city rivals Wednesday for a number of U21 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Francis of Blackpool tackles Silko Thomas of Chelsea during the FA Youth Cup sixth round match at Stamford Bridge on February 24, 2022 (Warren Little/Getty Images)

With Jayden Bogle and George Baldock competing for the same spot in the first-team, United are well-stocked in terms of right-backs – but boss Paul Heckingbottom and academy chief Del Geary are keen to ensure the supply of talent keeps flowing – and bargains discarded from other clubs are snapped up - as the Blades look to become a self-sustainable club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas signed his first professional contract with Chelsea in September 2021 and featured alongside World Cup winner N’Golo Kante in a Chelsea XI that took on Boreham Wood in pre-season.

Thomas is thought to be approaching the end of that deal he signed with the Premier League giants and with first-team opportunities limited – hardly helped by the £88m signing of Mykhailo Mudryk earlier this week.