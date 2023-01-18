Sheffield United are hoping star man Iliman Ndiaye will be fit to return to the side for Friday evening’s Championship clash with Hull City.
The Blades’ top scorer went off injured against Stoke City on Saturday but could return to face Liam Rosenior’s Tigers. Injury concerns persist over a number of United key men, however.
So here, we have a look at the rest of United’s injured players and where known, with boss Paul Heckingbottom notoriously coy about injury return dates, when we can expect to see them back in a Blades shirt…
The wing-back missed the Stoke game with a muscle injury he picked up in training, with Heckingbottom declining to reveal the specific area of the body. He will be out for "weeks", the United boss confirmed today
Another victim of the training ground injury curse, Stevens also missed out against Stoke with an unspecified muscle injury which led to Max Lowe’s return to the side. Heckingbottom also revealed today he will be out for weeks as well as Baldock
The midfielder fractured his leg earlier in the season and after coming back, suffered some complications in the area – although it was not fractured again. Heckingbottom revealed the fracture needed “securing”, which has been done, and Fleck is now "back on the grass", to use football-speak
