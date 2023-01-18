Sander Berge OUT, Iliman Ndiaye IN: Sheffield United predicted team v Hull City, in pictures
Sheffield United can put some early pressure on the teams around them in the promotion race if they can pick up a positive result against Hull City at Bramall Lane on Friday evening.
It won’t be straightforward, Hull making the short trip to South Yorkshire in good away form of late, but United are also having a very good time of things of late and will be hoping to cut the gap to leaders Burnley with three points in the televised clash.
Ahead of the game United have a number of injury concerns, with the big worry over Iliman Ndiaye’s fitness apparently eased by a positive injury update from Paul Heckingbottom earlier in the week.
So we tasked our man to step into Heckingbottom’s shoes and select the side he would send out against Hull. Here’s what he came up with ...