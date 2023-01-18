News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United are second in the Championship table ahead of their clash with Hull City: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

Sander Berge OUT, Iliman Ndiaye IN: Sheffield United predicted team v Hull City, in pictures

Sheffield United can put some early pressure on the teams around them in the promotion race if they can pick up a positive result against Hull City at Bramall Lane on Friday evening.

By Danny Hall
1 hour ago

It won’t be straightforward, Hull making the short trip to South Yorkshire in good away form of late, but United are also having a very good time of things of late and will be hoping to cut the gap to leaders Burnley with three points in the televised clash.

Ahead of the game United have a number of injury concerns, with the big worry over Iliman Ndiaye’s fitness apparently eased by a positive injury update from Paul Heckingbottom earlier in the week.

So we tasked our man to step into Heckingbottom’s shoes and select the side he would send out against Hull. Here’s what he came up with ...

1. Wes Foderingham

United’s No.1 keeps his place between the sticks, with Adam Davies snapping at his heels on the bench

Photo: Lexy IIsley

2. Jayden Bogle

With Baldock injured, it makes the wing-back headache a lot easier. But would deserve to start anyway on the back of three goals in his last two games

Photo: Lexy Ilsley

3. Anel Ahmedhodžić

Another man facing serious competition, in the shape of Chris Basham, but has risen to the challenge with his performances so far this season – in defence and attack

Photo: Andrew Yates

4. John Egan

Speaks for itself – a rock at the back who goes under the radar a little due to his own consistently-high standards

Photo: Andrew Yates

