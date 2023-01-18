Sheffield United can put some early pressure on the teams around them in the promotion race if they can pick up a positive result against Hull City at Bramall Lane on Friday evening.

It won’t be straightforward, Hull making the short trip to South Yorkshire in good away form of late, but United are also having a very good time of things of late and will be hoping to cut the gap to leaders Burnley with three points in the televised clash.

Ahead of the game United have a number of injury concerns, with the big worry over Iliman Ndiaye’s fitness apparently eased by a positive injury update from Paul Heckingbottom earlier in the week.

So we tasked our man to step into Heckingbottom’s shoes and select the side he would send out against Hull. Here’s what he came up with ...

1. Wes Foderingham United’s No.1 keeps his place between the sticks, with Adam Davies snapping at his heels on the bench Photo: Lexy IIsley Photo Sales

2. Jayden Bogle With Baldock injured, it makes the wing-back headache a lot easier. But would deserve to start anyway on the back of three goals in his last two games Photo: Lexy Ilsley Photo Sales

3. Anel Ahmedhodžić Another man facing serious competition, in the shape of Chris Basham, but has risen to the challenge with his performances so far this season – in defence and attack Photo: Andrew Yates Photo Sales

4. John Egan Speaks for itself – a rock at the back who goes under the radar a little due to his own consistently-high standards Photo: Andrew Yates Photo Sales