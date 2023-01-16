Another weekend, another test passed with flying colours for both promotion-chasing Sheffield United and their title rivals, Burnley.

The two pacesetters moved 11 and 16 points clear of third place respectively after weekend victories, the Blades seeing off Stoke City despite a rather underwhelming performance in parts and Burnley continuing their march towards an instant Premier League return by beating Blackpool.

Both sides have hugely better goal differences than third-placed Watford, essentially extending their leads by a further point – but Hornets boss Slaven Bilic warned both sides this morning that the promotion race is not over just yet.

There will be plenty more twists and turns to come in a division as competitive as it is unpredictable – and the data boffins at FiveThirtyEight have applied their detailed statistical model to the Championship in a bid to determine how the final table will look come May, giving each side a percentage chance of relegation or promotion.

Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish come the end of the season. But will it play out that way?

1. Race for the Premier League

2. 24th Wigan Athletic (relegated) 45 points. Relegation chances: 64%

3. 23rd Huddersfield Town (relegated) 47 points. Relegation chances: 52%

4. 22nd Blackpool 48 points. Relegation chances: 49%