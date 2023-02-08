Former Blades stars heap praise on Berge after failed January transfer window moves

Former Sheffield United stars Don Hutchison and Brian Deane have heaped praise on midfielder Sander Berge after the Norwegian remained a Blades player following the transfer deadline last month.

Berge was heavily linked with a move away from Bramall Lane during January, with Fulham and Newcastle United amongst the top-flight clubs courting his signature.

Fellow Premier League side West Ham also made a late-window move, it has since emerged - with former Hammers Hutchison and Deane in agreement over Berge’s qualities.

“And to think some Prem clubs could have got him for only 20million in January,” Hutchison tweeted with an image of Berge’s statistics. “He can [100 per cent] go up a few levels.”

United legend Deane agreed, replying: “Great player Don, there’s a lot of snobbery around with fans but there ain’t many like him. Glad he gets the chance to get promoted with the Blades and if he does go it will hurt their pockets a bit more!”