Skipper Sharp slams ‘disrespectful’ Wrexham after FA Cup victory

Billy Sharp, the Sheffield United skipper, slammed “disrespectful” Wrexham after his side’s FA Cup victory over the non-league promotion chasers at Bramall Lane this evening.

Sharp netted against Phil Parkinson’s side to help set up a fifth-round tie with Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane and celebrated in front of the visiting fans at the final whistle, later admitting that the Welsh side had annoyed him in the build-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wrexham’s social media account featured an image of their players copying Spurs star Son’s celebration and tagging the top-flight side after the first clash between Wrexham and United finished 3-3.

“It was a great cup tie over two legs, they played great,” Sharp told ITV after the game. “I think they’ve been disrespectful with a few things before the game though, thinking they were already through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m glad we beat them, they’re doing well in our league and they’re doing well in theirs but I wasn’t happy with a few of their players tonight. We’ve got one over on them now, good luck to them for promotion.

“I should have put the game to bed before I did but it’s one of those things. I want to win and get through to the next round. I wasn’t happy with the way they’ve been as a club, before the game, eyeing up Spurs.

“We’re an honest set of lads and we want to go as far as we can in this competition. If we get beat in the next round then so be it. We’ll give it a right go.”

Sharp also aimed a thinly-veiled criticism at Leigh Doughty’s performance, after the referee gave Wrexham two penalties and missed a blatant one for the Blades when Elliott Lee blocked Ollie Norwood’s shot with his arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think they thought we were going to just roll over when we got back in it and I think the referee was helping them all night as well,” Sharp added.