The 33-year-old defender, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season, made his first appearance in a matchday squad since February when Reading visited Bramall Lane on Good Friday.

Declared available for selection after convincing medical staff his damaged knee ligament had healed, Basham was not summoned from the bench as United slipped to a surprise 2-1 defeat.

Asked by The Star if Basham could challenge Filip Uremovic for a place in his first choice eleven at Ashton Gate tomorrow evening, Heckingbottom confirmed the Croat is expected to continue, explaining: “If we’d have got an injury early on, I wouldn’t have put him (Basham) out there. Even early in the second-half, I still wouldn’t have done it. Maybe later, but we were looking at a different dynamic in the game by then.”

“He has only trained for two days,” Heckingbottom continued. “His knee is structurally sound, there’s no issue there with that. But we have to be mindful of the fact he’s been out for a while.”

Sheffield United defender Chris Basham has returned following injury: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Uremovic was withdrawn midway through the meeting with Paul Ince’s side, although Heckingbottom confirmed tactical reasons rather than a loss of form or fitness issue were behind the move.

Despite suffering their first loss on home soil for nearly six months, United have prepared for their trip to the south-west still sixth in the Championship. Seventh placed Middlesbrough, though, are now only two points behind with a game in hand.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage