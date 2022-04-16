With four matches remaining on their schedule and the race for play-off qualification still delicately poised, the United manager admitted his team must demonstrate they have learned the lessons of Friday’s shock defeat by Reading when they return to action at Bristol City on Monday evening.

With seventh placed Middlesbrough and their nearest rivals Blackburn Rovers both kicking-off earlier in the afternoon, United could be outside of the top six by the time the meeting with Nigel Pearson’s side starts.

Aware of the psychological effect that could have upon his team, Heckingbottom used his latest debrief to emphasise the dangers of becoming too emotional at pivotal moments; something the 44-year-old felt United were guilty of after briefly drawing level against Paul Ince’s men last time out.

Reflecting upon events during the build-up to Tom McIntyre’s winner for Reading, after Iliman Ndiaye had cancelled-out Lucas Joao’s opener, Heckingbottom said: “Our big lesson, our big crime, was switching off and that’s something we can’t afford to do.

“We should have taken the emotion out of it. We always go for wins, and when Iliman got us back into it, I think most people inside the ground would have thought we were the most likely ones to go on and do it. But we didn’t.

“Sometimes, even though we wanted all three, I would have taken a point.”

Conor Hourihane and other Sheffield United players have been told focus is the key to success: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

After returning from the south-west, United also face Cardiff City, Queens Park Rangers and Fulham before Heckingbottom hopes to begin preparations for the end of season knockouts. Midfielder John Fleck (groin) appears to be a doubt for the trip to Ashton Gate, together with captain and leading goalscorer Billy Sharp (hamstring) after both missed the clash with Reading. However, after insisting Chris Basham was unlikely to return over Easter and then naming the defender on the bench, Heckingbottom has acknowledged United’s coaching staff can be economical with the truth when it comes to fitness issues.

Filip Uremovic, the Croatia international signed as cover for Basham during his spell on the treatment table, was withdraw from United’s first home loss since October for tactical reasons.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom wants cool heads: Simon Bellis / Sportimage