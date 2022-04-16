McBurnie limped-off midway through the second-half of a match which saw Paul Heckingbottom’s side remain sixth in the Championship table but fail to consolidate their grip on a play-off position.

Speaking after watching Tom McIntyre’s added time finish - moments after Iliman Ndiaye had dragged United level - condemn United to their first home loss since his appointment in November, Heckingbottom revealed McBurnie had injured a foot during a challenge before the interval.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom was disappointed at his team's performance: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

“Oli has been for an X-ray, he was hobbling about, but the initial feeling is there is no fracture,” the United manager said. “If that is the case, then it’s either soft tissue damage - which is obviously what we’re hoping for - or it’s ligament damage.”

With Sharp, United’s captain and leading goalscorer this term, unlikely to return over the Bank Holiday period, teenager Daniel Jebbison could be the only recognised striker at Heckingbottom’s disposal for the trip to Ashton Gate. If McBurnie is ruled-out then another 18-year-old, Osula, is likely to be summoned back into the matchday squad after making his debut towards the end of last month’s draw with Blackpool.

Despite facing opponents one place above the relegation zone, United fell behind when Lucas Joao powered home before the interval. Substitute Iliman Ndiaye equalised in the 90th minute but McIntyre restored Reading’s advantage soon after.

With only four matches remaining on their regular season schedule, United are two points above seventh placed Middlesbrough. However Chris Wilder's men have a game in hand.

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie later limped-out of the game against Reading: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

"We have turned it into a sprint, but there will be more ups and downs," Heckingbottom said. "We have to make sure we have more ups and than the other teams. And I’m talking points, not performances. Results will be strange at this stage. We have to feel it, with that experience. We have enough experience out there."