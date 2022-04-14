Signed on a short-term basis from Rubin Kazan after being allowed to suspend his contract with the Russians following the outbreak of war in neighbouring Ukraine, Uremovic’s wholehearted performances have quickly seen him become a favourite among United supporters.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game against Reading at Bramall Lane, the first of five matches remaining on United’s regular season schedule, Foderingham has revealed how the Croat’s expletive ridden outbursts are also making a popular figure behind the scenes.

“I couldn’t tell you in an interview what he comes out with,” the United goalkeeper told The Star. “Seriously, I can’t mention it in public. Let me just put it like this, his passion certainly comes through.

“You’ll get lots of the usual ‘Come on boys, let’s do this’ from him. Then, all of sudden, he’ll just come out with something else that’s totally off-the-wall and out there. Everyone is looking at him and then each other.

“I’ve got to admit, it makes me smile at times. But, at the same time, it shows how committed he is and what he’s ready to put in.”

Aged 25 and capped six times by his country at senior level, Uremovic is expected to make his third appearance for United when they face Paul Ince’s side. The centre-half is scheduled to leave South Yorkshire in June. Publicly, manager Paul Heckingbottom has refused to discuss the possibility of retaining Uremovic’s services beyond that date. But if he continues in the same vein and United, sixth in the table, can qualify for the Championship play-offs and then secure promotion, the case to try and acquire Uremovic permanently will become irresistible.

Filip Uremovic of Sheffield United confronts Philip Billing and Dominic Solanke of AFC Bournemouth: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“You saw last time out, I certainly wouldn’t want to be messing with him,” said Foderingham, referring to Uremovic’s confrontation with Dominic Solanke during last weekend’s draw with second placed AFC Bournemouth. “But he’s a quality footballer too. You can see the level he’s been competing at and the ability he’s got out there.”

Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham has been impressed by the Croatia defender: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage