Basham had been absent since February after damaging a medial ligament during the 4-0 win over Swansea City at Bramall Lane. Despite initially dismissing suggestions he was set for a long period on the sidelines, the centre-half missed his 10 straight games before being named on the bench for United’s not-so-Good Friday defeat by Reading.

Sixth in the Championship table with four matches of the regular season remaining, United are preparing to face Bristol City on Monday evening embroiled in a fierce battle for play-off qualification.

But after seeing Enda Stevens and Ben Osborn all return to fitness in recent weeks, Heckingbottom, who recruited Uremovic to cover for Basham, has now teased his team’s promotion rivals that the former Blackpool defender could be ready to start soon.

“I hope to get to the point where there’s a decision to make, between Filip and Bash, quickly,” Heckingbottom said, explaining that Basham will take part in training ahead of the visit to Ashton Gate. “He’s done more. He’s doing more.”

Paul Heckingbottom with Sheffield United defender Chris Basham: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Uremovic’s impressive displays have enabled United to adopt a more relaxed approach towards Basham’s rehabilitation than would ordinarily have been the case as they attempt to earn themselves a shot at Premier League football.

The Croatia international arrived in South Yorkshire after being allowed to suspend his contract with Rubin Kazan following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Although he is scheduled to leave England in June, it would be a major surprise if United were not investigating the possibility of prolonging his stay. Heckingbottom, however, has again distanced himself from claims Uremovic could eventually join on a permanent basis, insisting: “When we spoke with Filip, we just said let’s see how this month goes. He’s got a contract with another club. We’ve just capitalised on Filip being able to suspend it.”

Uremovic was withdrawn at half-time against Paul Ince’s men. But Heckingbottom confirmed that was the result of a tactical switch.