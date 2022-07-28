With his team set to begin the new season at Watford on Monday, Heckingbottom is aware of reports linking Berge with a move away from Bramall Lane before September’s transfer deadline.

But after expressing frustration at the fact the window remains open until a month into the campaign, Heckingbottom is expected to encourage United’s hierarchy to reject any offers which fall below the release clause contained within Berge’s contract. Even though, as the 44-year-old recently conceded, the midfielder’s representatives have been “busy” trying to find a buyer for their client.

“I don’t want to lose anyone,” Heckingbottom replied, when asked about the possibility United could be forced to sell at least one of their leading names following a series of incoming deals. “I had a timeframe for all of that in my head and as far as I’m concerned, that’s now passed.

“I want us to get stronger. My job, the way I see it within the organisation, is to try and protect the team.”

Aged 24, Berge’s failure to instruct his agent to stop sounding-out rival clubs suggests a move away from South Yorkshire would appeal following United’s defeat in last term’s Championship play-off semi-finals. Leeds were credited with an interest following that set-back, but have so far failed to make official contact. The same is understood to go for Leicester City and Brentford, who are also said to be monitoring his situation. Having joined United from Genk in January 2020, Club Brugge are also known to be keen on taking Berge back to Belgium. However they are not thought to possess the financial muscle which would persuade United to do business.

Crucially, however, senior figures behind the scenes believe owner HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud could be tempted to entertain any “significant” bids which cover either the entirety or a large portion of United’s £22m investment in Berge.

With less than a week to go until the start of the campaign, Heckingbottom has so far focused on bolstering the options at his disposal with Brighton and Hove Albion’s Reda Khadra arriving on loan earlier this week. Anel Ahmedhodzic remains the only new face to arrive on a permanent basis, although Adam Davies has agreed a fresh contract after his previous deal expired. Manchester City’s Tommy Doyle and Ciaran Clark of Newcastle have also reported for duty at the Randox Health Academy in recent weeks.

