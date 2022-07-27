Aged 36 and the most prolific marksman in the history of the Championship, Sharp missed the end of the previous campaign after sustaining a calf injury.

Although he has not featured in any of United’s warm-up fixtures ahead of the meeting with Rob Edwards’ side - their first competitive assignment since losing on penalties to Nottingham Forest in last term’s play-off semi-finals - manager Paul Heckingbottom revealed Sharp has taken a significant step forward in his recovery process.

“We’re looking to get Billy involved in training now,” he said. “He’ll be working hard. He has been working hard already to get to this position. So that’s really good news.”

Next week’s contest in Hertfordshire is likely to come too early for Sharp, who also became the leading goalscorer on the English professional pyramid three years ago. But providing his rehabilitation programme continues to progress as expected, the striker’s return will give United’s hopes of making a strong start to the new season a major boost.

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp is making real progress in his battle for fitness: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Oli McBurnie, Sharp’s fellow centre-forward, has already been ruled-out of the televised clash with Watford due to a foot problem. Youngster Jordan Amissah is set to deputise for Wes Foderingham as Adam Davies, the Wales goalkeeper, received treatment for a ligament issue.

“Oli is a bit behind Billy and Davo is still in his brace, so we’re talking weeks there,” said Heckingbottom.

Oli McBurnie is a "few weeks" behind Billy Sharp according to Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage