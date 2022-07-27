After Reda Khadra’s move from Brighton and Hove Albion was completed - the forward yesterday passed the second part of his medical - United will redouble their efforts to bolster other areas of Heckingbottom’s squad, with cover at wing-back known to be a priority.

Sources within the game told The Star last night that both Manchester clubs are viewed as potential sources of new talent given the size of the playing staffs at their disposal. Heckingbottom has already signed midfielder Tommy Doyle from Manchester City, while their neighbours Manchester United are reprofiling their squad following Erik ten Hag’s appointment.

Tommy Doyle (left) has joined Sheffield United from Manchester City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Khadra, one of Heckingbottom’s leading transfer targets, became the fourth new face to arrive at Bramall Lane since the transfer window reopened with Ciaran Clark and fellow centre-half Anel Ahmedhodzic also being unveiled.

United officially confirming his presence after making a breakthrough in their negotiations with Albion. The 21-year-old, who impressed on loan at Blackburn Rovers last term, is expected to initially arrive on loan although a clause, obliging the deal to be made permanent providing certain criteria are met, has been included in the arrangement.

Reda Khadra has joined Sheffield United: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Given that Khadra’s contract on the south coast expires next summer, Albion are believed to have insisted upon that being written into the deal which sees the German link-up with United ahead of Monday’s trip to Hertfordshire.

Record signing Rhian Brewster, acquired from Liverpool, could start that match after making significant progress in his recovery from a serious hamstring complaint during the course of United’s friendly programme, which concluded at Barnsley last weekend.

With Jayden Bogle unavailable for selection, Heckingbottom wants to draft-in extra cover and competition for George Baldock before United’s return to competitive action. Sean Robertson, previously of Crystal Palace, appeared as a trialist during Friday’s meeting with Burton Albion.