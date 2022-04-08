Sheffield United: Boss makes a major - and surprising - admission on contracts for new stars

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game against AFC Bournemouth, which could see his team take another step towards securing its place in the play-off, the 44-year-old made the claim despite encouraging captain Billy Sharp and defender Chris Basham to discuss fresh terms with the board.

The experienced duo, together with Ben Osborn, Jack Robinson, David McGoldrick and Adam Davies, are all set to become free agents this summer while temporary agreements with Morgan Gibbs-White, Conor Hourihane and new signing Filip Uremovic also expire shortly.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom hopes to be celebrating good news on the contract front soon: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Although Basham and Sharp are both known to have met with representatives of the United hierarchy in recent weeks, ostensibly to talk about triggering 12 month extension clauses, Heckingbottom said: “I’ve not made my mind up yet on who I want to keep yet. Because the division and the budget will decide everything.

“This is just an example, there are players we are speaking to about staying and ones we have options on. We are going to need positions filled. We need to understand how much money we’ve got and what division we are in. This summer we will be taking up options on players if we can and then looking at what players are available and for what price.”

Although the situation at United remains clouded, Heckingbottom’s words appear to suggest that he has yet to receive definitive finance projections for what is expected to be a major reprofiling exercise during the close season. Sixth in the table, the fact Sharp and Basham have been invited to meet with the board suggests alterations to their present contracts are being negotiated; with salary, duration or both possibly being debated.

Although United have placed youth at the heart of their plans for the future, regardless of whether they go up or not, Heckingbottom said: “We’ll be recruiting for the first team squad. There’s a lack of accountability at football clubs, other than the players and the managers. You need to know which departments are performing.”

Sheffield United have a number of players out of contract this summer: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“If we don’t have lads ready to step up, and the message if we want people to come through, and the under-23’s aren’t there then why not? That’s what we’ll be asking. But we’ll be looking at first team players, yes.”

Although his focus is on preparing for the meeting with second-placed Bournemouth, Heckingbottom was also asked during his pre-match media conference about United’s chances of retaining Gibbs-White’s services when his deal expires. The England under-21 international has been a revelation since arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers. But Gibbs-White’s wage package at Molineux, coupled with the offers he is likely to receive from established top-flight teams should Bruno Lage decide to sell, means United will struggle to acquire the youngster’s services on a permanent basis. Barring, of course, a major investment from either their owners or an outside source.

“Morgs knows we’d love him to stay,” Heckingbottom said. “But what we think, and to a large extent what he thinks, is irrelevant really because he isn’t our player. You’d be better off speaking to them (Wolves) as I’ve maintained all along.”