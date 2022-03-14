The striker, who despite turning 36 at the beginning of last month is the club’s leading goalscorer this term, is scheduled to meet chief executive Steve Bettis later today to discuss prolonging his stay at Bramall Lane.

Sharp is among a number of United players whose deals are scheduled to expire at the end of the season, with Chris Basham, Ben Osborn and David McGoldrick also set to become free agents.

Sharp told The Star he would “love” to be offered a “two or three year” agreement. But he appeared to accept the proposal United will table is likely to cover a 12 month period.

“Hopefully I can sign a three year deal,” Sharp said, again expressing his confusion as to why discussions have been slow to progress. “Hopefully we’ll get it sorted, because I’ve got a meeting after this. Hopefully we can get it all tied up, because I want the security. I want to know where I’ll be next year and I want to be here next year.”

“I just want to know what their thoughts are,” Sharp continued. “I have told the manager I want to be here. The manager has told me he wants me here. So I don’t know what the issue is.”

Billy Sharp is holding talks about his Sheffield United contract: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

Sharp will enter Wednesday’s match at Bloomfield Road searching for his 16th goal of the season, having also claimed seven assists. United can exercise an option, loaded in their favour, tying him to their squad until the end of the 2022/23 campaign. But the meeting with Bettis suggests either one or both parties involved in the meeting are keen to renegotiate the terms.

Sources close to the process yesterday stressed it is unlikely to be concluded over the coming days, with Bettis now expected to brief United’s owners on Sharp’s thoughts and position.

“I’d like to sign for two or three but I’m not daft, I know that won’t happen,” Sharp said. “I’m still helpful for the club. As soon as this one is signed, I want to work hard and get another one.”