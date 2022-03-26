After FIFA issued a directive, allowing overseas players and coaches employed by clubs affiliated to the Football Union of Russia (FUR) to suspend their contracts following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, United took advantage of the ruling to hire the Croatia international for the remainder of the season.

However, in order to prevent other domestic competitions from being deliberately skewed, the world governing body has insisted teams are only permitted to register two new arrivals from the FUR - with no transfers being processed after April 7th. That is two days before United face fellow promotion chasers AFC Bournemouth at Bramall Lane, by which time Uremovic could have made two appearances for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

“In order for this exemption to be applicable and to protect the integrity…the registration…needs to occur before or on 7 April 2022,” a statement, issued by officials in Zurich, read. “To further protect the integrity of competitions,” it continued, “Clubs are entitled to register a maximum of two players who have benefited from the exemption.”

Aged 25 and capped six times by Croatia, Uremovic has spent the past four years with Rubin Kazan.

He started his career with HNK Cibalia, before going on to represent Dinamo Zagreb at development level.

Heckingbottom is expected to award the centre-half his debut when United, ranked fifth in the Championship, visit Stoke City next weekend.

Filip Uremovic (left) has joined Sheffield United from Rubin Kazan: Paolo Bruno/Getty Images