But now, nearly 23 weeks and 11 outings later, Sheffield United are preparing to face opponents who pose the greatest threat yet to their hopes of maintaining an impressive sequence of results stretching back to October.

Second in the table and with two games in hand on third placed Huddersfield Town, Saturday’s visitors AFC Bournemouth are the highest ranked team to visit South Yorkshire since Paul Heckingbottom’s appointment. The 44-year-old’s ascension to the throne, following a spell in caretaker charge last term, has had a transformative effect upon United’s fortunes. Seventeenth in the table after Anderson’s strike and averaging 1.2 points per match, they are now sixth having seen that figure rise to 1.6. Under Heckingbottom, who succeeded Slavisa Jokanovic in November, it is 1.84.

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood is set to face AFC Bournemouth this weekend: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“Bournemouth, they have put themselves in a position where it is theirs to lose,” said Heckingbottom, who has now taken charge of as many games as the Serb. “They are a good team and where they are speaks for itself.

“They’ll be desperate for the points. But then we will be too. This is a hard place to come and we want to make sure it stays that way.”

“Any win,” Heckingbottom continued, “Is big in this division. They’re even bigger when they’re against someone in and around you in the table.

“There’s work to do yet. And we want another one. We know it’s going to be tough. But Bournemouth will be thinking this is going to be a tough place to come and we don’t want to disappoint them, if you understand what I’m saying.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

This weekend’s meeting is of critical importance to United’s hopes of returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Although their form on the road has been sketchy of late, four of United’s remaining six outings on the Championship calendar at home. Given that only two points separate them from Middlesbrough in seventh, but Chris Wilder’s side have played one game fewer, performances in their own backyard could decide whether United earn a shot at promotion.

With that in mind, Heckingbottom should be encouraged by the fact the clean sheet they recorded during Tuesday’s victory over Queens Park Rangers was the ninth they have kept there following Blackpool’s triumph. It is a statistic which becomes even more notable considering the injuries which have blighted United’s defence, with Chris Basham and Jayden Bogle still out of action.

“Clean sheets are important,” said Heckingbottom. “A clean sheet guarantees you a point. Attacking intent guarantees you nothing. You never know when you are going to need that solidity. You have to stand firm.”

“It comes from the attention to detail and the work ethic,” he added. “That’s what we’re going to need going forward too, between now and the end.”