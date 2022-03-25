United entered the international break fifth in the Championship table, after a win over neighbours Barnsley saw them record their 11th victory in 20 outings under the 44-year-old.

Relegated from the top-flight last term, United were ranked 16th when Heckingbottom was appointed in November with his predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic, a promotion winner with both Watford and Fulham, struggling to cure their hangover.

Refusing to take any credit for orchestrating what has been a remarkable turnaround, the club’s former under-23’s coach said: “When I first came in, I told everyone what a great opportunity it was. I know these players, I knew their qualities back then and what they were capable of.

“They’ve got the talent. They’ve shown that before. And they’ve also got the experience.”

Heckingbottom, who completed a spell in caretaker charge before Jokanovic’s arrival, was referring to the fact that many members of his side are veterans of United’s march out of the second tier in 2019.

“They are showing what they’re capable of now, what we all knew back then they are capable of doing,” he continued. “They’re are showing how much they are prepared to put in to games and how hard they are prepared to work. Now, we’ve got to really buckle down and give it one last big push.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom isn't surprised by his players' form: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

United contest the first of the eight matches remaining on their regular season schedule at Stoke City next weekend. They must also face fellow contenders Queens Park Rangers twice, while leaders Fulham and AFC Bournemouth both visit Bramall Lane before the end of the campaign.

With only six points separating United from 11th placed Coventry City, Heckingbottom is hoping his captain and leading goalscorer Billy Sharp can recover from a hamstring problem in time for the trip to Staffordshire.

“We’re trying to use this period to get some lads back,” said Heckingbottom, after losing a number of key performers to injury. “It’s going to be vitally important and we’re working hard to ensure there’s positive news on that front.”