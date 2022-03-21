Sheffield United: The decision that could have saved Billy Sharp's season
Billy Sharp, Sheffield United’s captain and leading goalscorer, could have saved his season by signalling he needed to be substituted during the win over Barnsley.
Read More
That is the verdict of Paul Heckingbottom, who confirmed the 36-year-old asked to be replaced only seconds after realising he had injured a hamstring.
With eight members of his first team squad missing the game against Poya Asbaghi’s side through injury, three of whom have been ruled-out for the remainder of the season, Heckingbottom can ill afford to lose another key performer as United chase play-off qualification.
Sharp is scheduled to undergo a scan later this week, although Heckingbottom is hopeful the centre-forward’s quick-thinking prevented him from suffering any serious damage.
“Billy let us know straight away what had happened,” he told The Star. “He waved as soon as he felt something there.
“He’s experienced enough to know his own body. He’s also experienced enough to realise what could have happened if he’d tried to carry on. So that’s something to be positive about. Although, sitting here right now, yes, I’m concerned.”
Sharp pulled up midway through the second-half, after Sander Berge had given United the lead. Morgan Gibbs-White later ended the visitors’ spirited resistance, with both Asbaghi and Heckingbottom, who led Barnsley to promotion at the start of his coaching career, predicting they can avoid relegation.
Although United welcomed Enda Stevens, Oli McBurnie and John Fleck back from injury, Sharp’s predicament cast a shadow over a result which increased their hopes of earning a shot at promotion.
“When I saw him pull up, I’m not going to deny that I winced,” said Heckingbottom, who confirmed George Baldock had volunteered to feature despite not being fully recovered from a fitness issue of his own. “But he waved straight away and so, fingers crossed, that has averted anything serious.”
Sharp has netted 15 times in all competitions for United this term, and recently became the division’s most prolific player since it was rebranded as the Championship.
“There’s people out there, carrying knocks and injuries, but they’re all desperate to be out there and involved,” Heckingbottom said. “That’s the type of attitude we are going to need.”