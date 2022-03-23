Rather than approaching a transfer window, as he had initially suggested, Sheffield United were actually about to enter the international break.

But the fact Lester then decided to run with the idea during a media briefing last week, telling the assembled audience of journalists it might not have been a bad description after all, the more it became apparent exactly how important the next 13 days are. Not only, given the riches Premier League status bestows upon a football club, for the remainder of United’s season as they chase promotion.

“We’ll hopefully have a boost over the window,” said Lester, their academy director turned head of player development. “We’ve got tons of people missing and tons of big names at that. So once we get through the game, then it’s over to the medical team. Fingers crossed they can make things work and help a few of them get on the pitch.”

THE BIG PUSH

Twenty-four hours before a hard-fought victory over Barnsley left United fifth in the table, Lester spent a good five minutes detailing the extent of an injury crisis which, although neither he nor manager Paul Heckingbottom will admit explicitly, is threatening to derail their team’s push for promotion from the Championship. Eleven outfield members of an already pretty slim squad missed the meeting with Poya Asbaghi’s side due to a variety of fitness issues. Some are already out for the rest of the campaign. But others, including John Fleck, Oli McBurnie and George Baldock, returned for the meeting with Poya Asbaghi’s side. Together with Enda Stevens, United’s Republic of Ireland wing-back, they boast more than 1,500 senior appearances’ worth of senior experience.

“They’ve been out on the grass, so that’s a positive piece of news,” Lester insisted, before confessing United are “hopeful” rather than certain a cartilage problem has not prematurely ended Charlie Goode’s spell on loan at Bramall Lane. “There’s lots of work to be done and, fingers crossed, we’ll see these lads making some real progress over the next fortnight.

Jack Lester (centre), Sheffield United's head of player development, with manager Paul Heckingbottom (right): Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“If we can get some of them back, because of the quality they’ve got, then it’s going to feel like a transfer window without a shadow of a doubt. It’s going to be like going into the market and getting reinforcements for the final run.”

HINDSIGHT OR MISTAKE

With Goode and goalkeeper Adam Davies the only new arrivals during January, cynics will argue Lester’s analogy doesn’t really work when applied to a team which last paid a fee for a player 17 months ago. That might be a shade harsh given the effect the Covid-19 pandemic had upon United’s budget. But after spending two years at the highest level before being relegated last term, questions about their expenditure - or rather lack of it - are inevitable. Events over the festive period, when United decided to trim the options at Heckingbottom’s disposal despite being aware they faced a ridiculously busy period following a series of postponements, must also be examined during any post-season inquest. It seemed like a dangerous idea at the time. Now, admittedly with the benefit of hindsight, a hopelessly naive one. The match against Barnsley was United’s 12th competitive outing in 43 days.

“I don’t think the fact there’s a little bit of fatigue is a surprise,” Lester said. “When we had the games called off and the schedule was presented to us, most people would probably agree with that.”

Sheffield United hope players such as captain Billy Sharp will be available for selection at Stoke City: Alistair Langham / Sportimage

With only six points separating United from 11th placed Coventry City, the fate of their battle to qualify for the postseason knockouts will be decided in the treatment room as well as on the pitch.

Andre Wisdom, previously of Liverpool and Derby County, has been invited to try and earn a contract after severing his ties with Birmingham City - where he had been training since the beginning of last month. Having last featured in June, the 28-year-old is unlikely to be at the peak of his powers if United do make him an offer. But Heckingbottom is desperate to inject some experience into a group which, with so many notable performers ruled-out, has become overly reliant upon youngsters.

Eight graduates of United’s development programme have been rushed through the ranks to provide cover for and, in some instances, replace established professionals.

“They’re doing well but we would like to get some of our big players back out there,” Lester said, after Kyron Gordon, Kacper Lopata and Daniel Jebbison all featured on the team sheet against Barnsley. “It’s good for them and they’ll really benefit from it. There’s a lot of talent there, talent we’re really proud of and looking forward to developing. We want to bring them through but, as the manager told you guys recently, maybe in slightly different circumstances and for different reasons. But they’re all contributing and that’s got to continue. They’ve got to be ready for whatever is thrown at them.”

Kacper Lopata warms up before Sheffield United's game against Blackpool: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

ANXIOUS WAIT

United return to action at the bet365 Stadium on April 2nd, by which time they hope John Egan, Adam Davies, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Sander Berge will have emerged unscathed from their spells with Ireland, Wales and Norway. As Lester acknowledged, Heckingbottom simply can not afford to lose any more of his most influential performers. Billy Sharp, who damaged a hamstring against Barnsley, is set to undergo a scan this week.

“For the players to be doing what they’re doing, given everything that’s been thrown at them, for me they’re doing brilliant.” he said. “We know that’s got to continue. But hopefully, like I say, they’ll be getting a bit of help by the time we go back out there in the shape of some lads coming back. We’re hoping for three, four or five.”