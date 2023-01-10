Although he is unlikely to start Saturday’s game against his former club Stoke City, Adam Davies is now properly equipped to step in at a moment’s notice should Wes Foderingham be declared unavailable for selection, Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has insisted.

Davies, who moved to South Yorkshire from the bet365 Stadium a year ago, replaced Foderingham between the posts during United’s FA Cup win at Millwall last weekend; keeping a clean sheet as the visitors progressed 2-0.

It was the Wales international’s fourth appearance of the season and, according to Heckingbottom, potentially the most valuable of the six changes he made ahead of the third round tie.

Asked to explain the thinking behind his theory, Heckingbottom replied: “Davo getting that game was really important, vitally important in fact. He’s had a few now and, in his position, that’s going to be key for him. Listen, we all know he’s a quality ‘keeper. But to see him showing that, getting those minutes out there on the pitch, that was really pleasing for me. And important too, because as well as Wes has been doing, you never know when Davo might be needed.”

Previously of Rangers, Foderingham emerged as United’s preferred number one last term when Robin Olsen, now of Aston Villa, suffered an injury and collapse of form. Foderingham had featured only once in 13 months before being handed his opportunity.

Heckingbottom, whose second placed side are 21 points ahead of City in the Championship table, said: “Davo will really benefit from this, I’m sure of it. You can train hard and well, which he does, but as anyone will tell you there’s no substitute for actually being out there with regards to getting properly up to speed.”

Davies, aged 30, is expected to be handed another opportunity when United travel to Wrexham in the fourth round of the cup later this month, with Foderingham returning against Alex Neil’s men. Although many observers believe reaching the later stages of the knockout competition could prove a distraction from the primary objective of the campaign - regaining Premier League status - the calls, coupled with the result, in south London revealed why Heckingbottom thinks success in one can go hand in hand with the other.

Adam Davies kept a clean sheet on his fourth appearance for Sheffield United this season at Millwall: Paul Terry / Sportimage

“Like I say, you never know when someone is going to be needed,” he said. “You don’t achieve anything with 11 players only. You only do that with the squad, the group as a whole. Everyone has got to be ready to come in straight away and by swapping things around a bit, but still picking what we thought was the best team to win that game, we’ve been able to get some of those lads who would really benefit from the minutes out there. It will do them the world of good and also us as a whole as well.”

Wes Foderingham is Sheffield United's regular starter in goal: Lexy Ilsley/ Sportimage