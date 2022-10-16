Foderingham and visiting forward Shayne Lavery both received red cards from referee David Webb, after becoming embroiled in a grappling match during a melee on the pitch. Michael Appleton’s side had earlier seen Marvin Ekpiteta and Dominic Thompson dismissed during the closing stages of a dramatic contest, which saw United snatch a 98th minute equaliser despite establishing a two goal lead during the opening exchanges.

Although he accepted the dismissals of Ekpiteta and Thompson, Appleton later told journalists he felt Lavery had “done nothing” to warrant being punished. With both the Northern Ireland international and Foderingham now facing three match suspensions, Heckingbottom told The Star he could also follow his counterpart’s lead by asking a disciplinary panel to review the skirmish, depending upon the outcome of United’s own internal investigation.

“We’ll look at the appeal, yes,” Heckingbottom confirmed. “It looks like he’s fighting, it looks like they’re fighting. But talking to their staff afterwards, they say they weren’t. Shayne has apparently tried to pull Wes away from what was going on and, as that’s happened and he’s rolled around, they’ve gone over. We’ll have to have a look at it and then see what we do.”

United, who are now second in the Championship table ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Coventry City, appeared to be on course for their first win since the international break when James McAtee and Iliman Ndiaye struck before the interval. But two goals from Jerry Yates and one from Kenny Dougall put Blackpool in the driving seat before, having seen Rhian Brewster miss a penalty, Oliver Norwood pounced deep into added time.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and Blackpool's Michael Appleton (left) following the post-match melee: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Both United and Blackpool could face further sanction from the Football Association for failing to control their players afterwards, as members of both teams became embroiled in a row on the pitch.

“I was running over because you get that feeling something is going on,” Heckingbottom said. “Michael was the same. Like I say, we’ll take a look and then decide what to do.”

