There have been times, as even Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has acknowledged, when it appeared Daniel Jebbison was struggling to build upon the promise he showed at the beginning of his career.

But the teenager made the most of the opportunity presented to him ahead of this FA Cup third round tie, scoring the goal which laid the foundations for his team’s victory over Millwall. And, just as importantly, producing the type of combative performance which will tempt United’s coaching staff to offer more as they attempt to negotiate safe passage through the spate of untimely injuries blighting their forward line.

“Jebbo deserved his chance and he took it,” said Heckingbottom, who saw Jayden Bogle pounce soon after. “We know how athletic he is and he worked hard throughout.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still the youngest player to score on his full Premier League debut, Jebbison could be forgiven for feeling aggrieved at the scrutiny he has come under since breaking Danny Cadamarteri’s record two seasons ago. But as Heckingbottom explained ahead of a routine win, that is only because he possesses the type of talent which, when properly channelled, is capable of troubling even the most well-marshalled defence. Millwall’s might not be as formidable as the one Jebbison unlocked at Everton, during United’s long slide out of the top-flight. Still, he caused them all manner of problems before being withdrawn after the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From first to last,” continued Heckingbottom, who handed Ismaila Coulibaly his long-awaited bow in a United jersey during the closing minutes, “We were really professional. To limit Millwall the way we did, that was an achievement in itself.”

The magic of the competition has clearly not touched this corner of London, with the Cold Blow Lane end closed and The Dockers Stand half empty for a contest between two Championship clubs chasing other things. The sparse crowd meant United, second in the table, did not face the usual barrage of vitriol sections of the home support reserve for visitors. Iliman Ndiaye, one of five players named in United’s starting eleven who also began the meeting with QPR five days earlier, did his best to provide some sparkle during the early exchanges. But it was another, Tommy Doyle, who enjoyed the first real chance; firing over the crossbar from inside the penalty area before watching the ball bounce around the empty seats behind Bartosz Bialkowski’s net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jebbison translated United’s momentum into something tangible midway through the opening period when, after being released by James McAtee, he glanced at the Pole’s far post and threaded a low shot just inside the near. It was his first strike for United in 20 months and, given Heckingbottom’s recent warning about the need to fulfil his potential, every bit as memorable as that finish against at Goodison Park.

Jebbison had made an impression before fooling Bialkowski, among four changes unveiled by Gary Rowett whose men are ranked sixth. A terrific challenge in front of the dug-outs sent United charging forward before the hosts scrambled clear. But they were unable to prevent Bogle stretching his team’s advantage soon after the teenager’s effort. Ndiaye found the wing-back, whose deflected shot spiralled over a helpless Bialkowski.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Jebbison (right) of Sheffield United celebrates with team mates after scoring their sides first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match at Millwall: Warren Little/Getty Images

“They’re a good side,” Rowett said. “We gave ourselves a mountain to climb and didn’t show the quality to be competitive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millwall: Bialkowski, McNamara (Evans 77), Wallace, Hutchinson © (Cooper 60), Bradshaw (Flemming 46), Cresswell, Shackleton, Bennett (Esse 60), Voglsammer, Saville, Honeyman (Burey 60). Not used: Trueman, Mitchell, Leonard.

Sheffield United: Davies, Stevens (Baldock 86), Basham, Egan ©, Robinson, Bogle, Norwood, Doyle (Coulibaly 90), McAtee (Brooks 90), Ndiaye (Berge 70), Jebbison (Sharp 70). Not used: Foderingham, Ahmedhodzic, Bayabu, Marsh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee: John Brooks (Leicestershire).

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom watches his team at The Den: Warren Little/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad