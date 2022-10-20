Although United’s disappointing run of form continued when they were beaten by Coventry City on Wednesday night, Davies’ performance after replacing the suspended Wes Foderingham was one of the few positives the visitors could take from a match which saw their winless run extend to five outings.

Despite having little to do until Martyn Waghorn’s late penalty secured a much-needed victory for Mark Robins’ side, who had started the contest at the foot of the Championship table, Davies cut an assured figure between the posts and demonstrated his powers of concentration by denying Gustavo Hamer at the near post before Chris Basham conceded the spot-kick.

Intriguingly, outlining the qualities Davies brings to the role, Heckingbottom told The Star his distribution skills allow United to become more direct should an opportunity present itself.

“It slightly changes how we play, having Adam in there, because he can go long,” said Heckingbottom. “That’s something he’s good at and that he brings to the table.”

Although it would be a surprise if Foderingham does not return to the starting eleven for next month’s trip to Bristol City, when the three match suspension he received after being sent-off following last weekend’s draw with Blackpool expires, forthcoming meetings with Norwich and West Bromwich Albion provide Davies with an opportunity to stake a claim for a more prominent role at Bramall Lane after first joining United in January. With the World Cup also set to begin in Qatar next month, Davies can also use the next two fixtures to cement his place in Robert Page’s squad for the tournament. However United defender Rhys Norrington-Davies hopes of making the cut appear to have been shattered after he left the CBS Arena pitch on the stretcher. The defender was scheduled to be assessed by medical experts at Bramall Lane yesterday.

Adam Davies applauds the Sheffield United fans following his debut for the club: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Like United, Norwich have also suffered a dramatic dip in form since domestic competition was suspended for the most recent round of the Nations League ties and international friendlies. Ranked first and second respectively before the shutdown, they are now fourth and sixth with Smith’s men suffering a third consecutive defeat when Luton Town travelled to Carrow Road on Tuesday.

Heckingbottom is confident Davies can help United rediscover their poise, saying: “Adam has got loads of experience. He’s been capped by his country, he’s played for Wales, so it’s not as if he doesn’t know what he’s doing is it. Despite all of that, he was making his debut and so we know he will have been feeling it beforehand, because it always feels different.”

“Goalkeepers are no different to outfield players in terms of how they can start things and set up plays,” Heckingbottom added. “Wes’ form had been good and so Adam has been forced to wait.

Martyn Waghorn of Coventry City scores from the spot, beating Adam Davies: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“He has very little to do in terms of making saves (against Coventry) but what he had to deal with, I thought he dealt with it very well. He was calm, decisive and assured out there.”

