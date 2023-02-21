Blades boss pondering unwelcome summer change after highlighting frustration

Paul Heckingbottom has admitted he is considering an unwelcome Sheffield United change this summer after expressing yet more frustration with the way his side’s games have been refereed so far this season.

The United chief has been vocal in recent weeks about what he feels is unfair treatment for three of his most threatening players on the ball, in Sander Berge, James McAtee and Iliman Ndiaye.

Heckingbottom’s frustration boiled over last week when McAtee was fouled in midfield just moments before Middlesbrough scored a crucial third goal in their victory at Bramall Lane. The Blades chief was sent to the stands by referee Andre Marriner for his reaction and has now been charged by the Football Association as a result.

Part of Heckingbottom’s annoyance is the feeling that United are effectively penalised by having players who are ‘too honest’, who try to stay on their feet when they are fouled rather than dive to the turf and appeal for free-kicks and penalties.

And despite admitting it isn’t exactly an ideal situation, the Blades boss told The Star that he is considering changing that approach - to avoid risking it damaging their performances and results.

“I think we’re a real good, honest team, and I think we’re getting penalised for it,” Heckingbottom said. “In terms of how the game’s refereed, and it’s something we’re certainly going to have to revisit in the summer.

“I think our approach to games is not doing us any favours with how things are officiated now. I still can’t bring myself to have our players diving and screaming, but we don’t get a foul unless we do.

“So we may have to look at that type of thing and how we want to represent this club, to be more effective. We’re going to have to. You see it all the time. All the time. So it’s something we’re going to have to look at.”

Heckingbottom has until Thursday to respond to the FA charge, which alleges his behaviour was improper and/or violent both during and after his sending-off.

“The problem is,” Heckingbottom added, “you get visited and chat about it with refs and things and they’ll say: ‘No Paul, don’t change’. But we’re going to have to change because we’re penalised for doing what we should be doing. You see it all the time. It’s something I’m really conscious of.”

