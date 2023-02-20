John Fleck, Ciaran Clark and Ismaila Coulibaly got valuable minutes in the tank for Sheffield United’s U21s this afternoon as they beat their city rivals Wednesday 1-0.
The decisive goal came from Louie Marsh’s header after the Owls had been reduced to 10 men in the first half. Fleck and Clark played 75 minutes while Ismaila Coulibaly and Adam Davies, in the Blades goal, played 90 minutes.
Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players...
1. Derby victory for Blades
John Fleck played 75 minutes for Sheffield United's U23s on his comeback from injury
2. Adam Davies 7
Had a quiet start but did well to keep out Bakinson's header and then had to be alert moments later to meet Fleck's under-hit backpass. Coped well with another awkward one later in the game from Starbuck and didn't have a great deal to do other than that
3. Sai Sachdev 6
Had a quiet first half on the ball as United preferred to attack down the left through the lively Buyabu. Got more into the game second half but his crosses didn't find their target before he was replaced just after the hour mark by Starbuck
4. Levis Pitan 6
Had a sight of goal early on when he met a cross with a solid header but it was blocked well by an Owls defender. Had a nervy moment in the second half when he looked to have lost the ball to Durrant but he recovered well when a more likely outcome looked like a Wednesday opener or a foul and a red card
