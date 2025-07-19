Sheffield United boss answers Gus Hamer transfer question as PSV Eindhoven links increase Blades fans’ anxiety

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruben Selles, the Sheffield United manager, has reiterated his desire to keep star man Gustavo Hamer at Bramall Lane this summer as speculation about his future continues to swirl. Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven are the latest confirmed admirers of the 28-year-old, with reports in Holland this week disagreeing on the extent of their interest.

But what is certain is that talk of Hamer’s future will continue, either until the transfer window has slammed shut or he is sold elsewhere. The reigning Championship player of the year has previously been a target for United’s rivals Leeds United while Everton have also been linked with a bid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As The Star reported last week, Hamer is settled in the surrounding area of Sheffield and in no rush to push for a move. But he remains ambitious and his camp are aware that a potential move to a top league will only further his chances of international honours with Holland, which remains a big personal driver for the player.

He donned the captain’s armband for the first 45 minutes of United’s 5-0 friendly victory over Rotherham United this afternoon, with Selles once again quizzed about his situation in his post-match media conference.

Ruben Selles answers Gus Hamer transfer question amid PSV Eindhoven links

“I don’t manage those things,” the manager admitted. “But I want to keep Gustavo with me, with us with the club. He’s been fantastic for the club, hus way to play and his quality and the way he plays. That’s always going to be our line. We know the market is fluid and that things can happen but my main target is to keep him and keep a lot of other players with us.”

That includes goalkeeper Michael Cooper - who has also been linked with Everton this summer and missed the Rotherham game as Selles rotated his goalkeepers, with Adam Davies and Ivo Grbic playing 45 minutes each - and defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, who is in a precarious position after entering the final 12 months of his current United deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of his decision to hand Hamer the armband, Selles - who confirmed that Jack Robinson will “of course” continue as his first-choice skipper for the coming season - admitted: “He [Hamer] is one of the most important players and in terms of players managing themselves, he becomes one of the leaders in the dressing room. So that’s not been a difficult decision.”