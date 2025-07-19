"Like a kid" - Sheffield United player ratings v Rotherham United as AI-led signings catch eye in 5-0 rout

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 19th Jul 2025, 17:35 BST

"Like a kid" - Sheffield United player ratings v Rotherham United as AI-led signings catch eye in 5-0 rout

Sheffield United continued their rampant goalscoring form in pre-season with a 5-0 hammering of neighbours Rotherham United this afternoon. The Blades hammered York City on Tuesday night and followed it up with a five-star showing at the New York Stadium.

Goals from Ryan One, Tyrese Campbell, Andre Brooks, Tom Cannon and Callum O’Hare saw United take another positive step towards August 9’s season opener at home to Bristol City, with the Blades again fielding two sides in each half.

Here’s how we rated United’s players on the day ...

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice