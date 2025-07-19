Sheffield United continued their rampant goalscoring form in pre-season with a 5-0 hammering of neighbours Rotherham United this afternoon. The Blades hammered York City on Tuesday night and followed it up with a five-star showing at the New York Stadium.
Goals from Ryan One, Tyrese Campbell, Andre Brooks, Tom Cannon and Callum O’Hare saw United take another positive step towards August 9’s season opener at home to Bristol City, with the Blades again fielding two sides in each half.
Here’s how we rated United’s players on the day ...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.