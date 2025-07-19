Ivo Grbic gets Sheffield United redemption chance amid good injury news ahead of Rotherham United friendly

Ivo Grbic has been handed a chance for Sheffield United redemption in this afternoon’s friendly with Rotherham United. The Croatian international had been expected to leave Bramall Lane this summer after a loan spell in Turkey, and may still yet do so ahead of September 1’s transfer deadline.

But he remains a Blade for the time being and has a chance to impress new boss Ruben Selles and his coaching staff in a matchday environment, making his first appearance of pre-season. Michael Cooper is absent after appearing on Tuesday at York and has been rested, with Adam Davies starting this afternoon’s clash against the Millers.

Boss Selles had signalled his intention to rotate his goalkeepers and has fulfilled his promise, with Grbic starting the second half alongside Tyler Bindon. Sydie Peck also returns from injury after missing the York trip with an ankle injury.

First half team: Davies, Sasnauskas, Ahmedhodzic, Norrington-Davies, Burrows, Peck, Marsh, Hamer, Ukaki, Moore, One. Subs: Faxon, Easton, Blacker

Second half team: Grbic, Seriki, Bindon, Robinson, McCallum, Hampson, Caceres, O’Hare, Brooks, Campbell, Cannon