Ruben Selles addresses Louie Barry Sheffield United situation as boss makes "friends" transfer point

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruben Selles still expects to be reunited with Louie Barry at Sheffield United soon - and the Aston Villa youngster could be joined at Bramall Lane by another player ahead of next weekend’s friendly with Chesterfield. The Spaniard worked with Barry last season at Hull City, who didn’t see the best of the winger after he suffered an untimely injury.

But his superb first-half of the season on loan at Stockport County is testament to the ability he has, and he is widely expected to take the next step in his career at Bramall Lane once the finishing touches are put to a loan move for the 2025/26 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked directly about Barry after today’s 5-0 friendly hammering of neighbours Rotherham United, Selles admitted: “I expect to have, as I said, two or three days ago, I expect to have a couple of players in the building in the next two to five days. Louie has been there, we know him really well so we’ll see what happens in the next couple of days.

“I don’t want numbers, I want qualitty and the boys we are working on will be, in my opinion, high-profile players. That’s where we are, to add a bit of quality because I think we already have a really good group. But we are always looking at how we can improve and how we can get one per cent better.”

Ruben Selles makes “friends” transfer point as Sheffield United boss addresses Louie Barry situation

United have already signed a player that Selles knows well this summer, defender Tyler Bindon working with the manager during their time together at Reading, while The Star understands that a midfielder with previous experience of working under the Spaniard has also been considered this summer as the Blades target reinforcements in that key area.

But previous allegiances are not the be-all-and-end-all when it comes to United’s recruitment, although it offers both manager and player a valuable platform to work from as they get to grips with life at a new club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important to know the players, but we don’t sign friends,” Selles admitted. “We bring in players to put the football club in a better position. I think people are starting to see the type of player Tyler is and the player he can be.

“We sat with the recruitment team when we came in and those boys [Bindon and Barry] were top of the list. And the fact we had relationships with them from previous clubs, it just makes things easier for them to make a decision and for us to coach them. I don’t need to tell Tyler too much about the way we work, he knows it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also looking in other markets and in other positions, as I say for players to make us better. It’s always easier if they know what you are doing but Louie Barry scored 15 goals in four months at Stockport and got injured just as he was looking to make the next step with us [at Hull]. So the players have proven their ability and we know them really well. That’s important but it’s not everything.