Ruben Selles and his coaching staff did not have much time to waste when it came to implementing their own methods at Sheffield United, but some of the existing beliefs and processes will stay firmly in place. Chris Wilder, Selles’ predecessor in the Bramall Lane dugout, was a big believer in signing good people as well as good players.

And that is a policy that will continue throughout the Spaniard’s reign, with the famous “no d***heads” policy of the New Zealand All Blacks being implemented thousands of miles away in this corner of South Yorkshire.

United hope that Louie Barry, the Aston Villa youngster, will be the latest recruit of the new era, with the winger’s character already well known to Selles and his coaching staff from their time together at Hull City last term.

The hope is that a loan deal for the former Stockport County loanee could be tied up early next week, allowing him as much time as possible to gel with his new teammates ahead of August 9’s season opener at home to Bristol City.

As well as Selles, Barry is a familiar face to United first-team coach Toby Loveland, who worked with the Spaniard and his assistant James Oliver-Pearce at Reading, Hull and now Bramall Lane. Speaking to The Star at last week’s training camp in Girona, Loveland said: “We use a similar approach to the one the All Blacks use, but I won’t say what it is!

“That’s something that’s first and foremost in our thinking when it comes to incomings. There has been a real good recruitment level at this club, historically, so that department is really strong and it’s not for us to come in and overtake that.

“We’ll still be looking at the person as well as the player. Of course there has to be a base level in anything you do, to be able to compete at the level we're competing at. But personality is a massive part of what we do, and we don't want anyone who doesn't want to invest in the club.

“We’ve always had that policy. Some people can look at it as a throwaway line, but it’s something that will live on our culture. When we look at players, it becomes a big part of that for us. It's about your personal beliefs and how that influences your decision-making. Look at Tyler, for example, and there’s already a strong culture here. And that’s a real important thing.”

Bindon, who is set to make his second appearance in United colours in this afternoon’s latest pre-season friendly at Rotherham United, is the perfect example of the culture Selles and Co. are trying to set at Bramall Lane - even if, as York City forward Ollie Pearce found in Tuesday night’s clash, his polite demeanour doesn’t always extend to opposition centre-halves.

“I think Tyler's fitted into the group of players we have here, and he complements the group we already had,” Loveland added. “He has the ability to work with those guys straight away and compete on their level.

“He's a super talented player - like many of the others in the group, to be fair - but he's had a real quick rise. You only have to look at the number of games he's played for his young age, how much experience he's now got.

“We have the debate of what is experience? Is it age on a paper, or is it what you've done? He had the opportunity to play games and learn the game of football, and I’m sure that the Sheffield United fans can see a player there that is ready to perform in the shirt.”