Former Blades record signing’s recent displays come under microscope after stuttering run of form

Paul Heckingbottom has addressed question marks over Sander Berge’s recent performances levels, insisting there is “100 per cent” more to come from a player he describes as “selfless” and only focused about doing his job for the team.

The £22m midfielder has been the target of online criticism from Blades fans in recent weeks, after a run of three defeats in four league games saw promotion rivals Middlesbrough claw back some ground in the race for the Premier League.

The Norwegian international was well below his best in United’s last game, a 1-0 defeat away at Blackburn Rovers, but could retain his starting place on Tuesday evening when the Blades travel to Reading for their game in hand over Boro.

And before boarding the coach to Berkshire, Heckingbottom was asked about supporters’ opinions about one of his side’s star men.

“I don't get involved in it,” he admitted. “There have been times when I've been asked questions about him and I've been delighted with him and his role, he's helped us win and keep clean sheets.

“Then he's had a couple of games where he scored and assisted and people were talking about how well he did. The only difference is he scored and assisted, because I saw him leave runners and miss tackles as well.

“I don't tend to get involved in that. But there’s more [from him], 100 per cent. He's a big player for us. But not just Sander. We expect more from everyone.

“I look at the front two on Saturday, our wing-backs. The centre-backs. Everyone had moments but everyone on the pitch would know they can perform better.”

The difference with Berge is his price tag, ability levels and status as one of the highest-paid members of Heckingbottom’s first-team squad.

“That's not Sander's fault, is it?” Heckingbottom countered. “All Sander's bothered about, all his job is, is to perform the role for the team. What other people think or consider is down to them.

“He hasn't asked for any of that and he doesn't behave in a way which courts any of that attention or adulation. Not at all. He's a selfless player, a motivated player and person to be as good as he can be.”

