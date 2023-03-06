How data experts now rate Sheffield United promotion chances; Middlesbrough, Millwall, Blackburn in play-off hunt
Another week, another twist in the Championship promotion race.
Sheffield United’s weekend defeat at Blackburn Rovers, coupled with Middlesbrough’s 5-0 tousing of Reading, saw the Blades’ lead over Michael Carrick’s men cut to just four points, with Boro’s goal difference receiving a boost in the process.
United can reestablish their seven-point lead if they beat Reading away on Tuesday evening, in their game in hand over Boro.
With 12 games of the regular season remaining – or 11 for Boro – there will be plenty more twists and turns to come, for sure, in a division as competitive as it is unpredictable.
And the data boffins at FiveThirtyEight have applied their detailed statistical model to the Championship in a bid to determine how the final table will look come May, giving each side a percentage chance of relegation or promotion.
Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish – with the change in a side’s fortunes from the previous gameweek also indicated. But will it play out that way?