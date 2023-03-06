News you can trust since 1887
How data experts now rate Sheffield United promotion chances; Middlesbrough, Millwall, Blackburn in play-off hunt

Another week, another twist in the Championship promotion race.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
41 minutes ago

Sheffield United’s weekend defeat at Blackburn Rovers, coupled with Middlesbrough’s 5-0 tousing of Reading, saw the Blades’ lead over Michael Carrick’s men cut to just four points, with Boro’s goal difference receiving a boost in the process.

United can reestablish their seven-point lead if they beat Reading away on Tuesday evening, in their game in hand over Boro.

With 12 games of the regular season remaining – or 11 for Boro – there will be plenty more twists and turns to come, for sure, in a division as competitive as it is unpredictable.

And the data boffins at FiveThirtyEight have applied their detailed statistical model to the Championship in a bid to determine how the final table will look come May, giving each side a percentage chance of relegation or promotion.

Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish – with the change in a side’s fortunes from the previous gameweek also indicated. But will it play out that way?

1. Race for the Premier League

Burnley look to have the Championship trophy sewn up - but a host of clubs are fighting for the chance to join them in the Premier League

2. 24th Huddersfield Town (relegated)

42 points. Relegation chances: 87%. Last gameweek chances: 76%

3. 23rd Blackpool (relegated)

43 points. Relegation chances: 77%. Last gameweek chances: 73%

4. 22nd Wigan Athletic (relegated)

44 points. Relegation chances: 74%. Last gameweek chances: 66%

