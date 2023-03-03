Sheffield United bank unexpected seven-figure financial bonus – with more to come

Blades have banked seven-figure sum already - with more to come if they make the semis

Sheffield United’s run to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup this season is understood to have banked them around £1million in bonus funds – with much more to come if they win their last-eight clash at home to Blackburn Rovers.

United beat Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week, with their Championship rivals from Lancashire standing in the way of a potential semi-final day out at Wembley.

The draw guarantees at least one second-tier club in the last four, with League Two Grimsby hoping their FA Cup fairytale can continue away at Brighton. Championship leaders Burnley, managed by Vincent Kompany, are away at his former club Manchester City.

After beating Millwall away in the third round, all United’s games since have been broadcast live by either the BBC or ITV, adding to the usual prize money for victory in each round. Before the Spurs game, United’s cashpot stood at almost £400,000, with another £125,000 from the BBC televising the victory over Antonio Conte’s side.

The win, courtesy of Iliman Ndiaye’s strike, also triggered another £225,000 in prize money and in the FA Cup, ticket money is split – with each side taking 45 per cent of the gate. Over 28,000 were at Bramall Lane on Wednesday, adding another six-figure sum to the FA Cup pot.

A big crowd is expected for the Blackburn cup clash, and victory over Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men would earn another £450,000 in prize money alone - plus another 45 per cent of the gate.

At a time when United’s financial issues are well-publicised, the unexpected windfall will be very welcome indeed. The Blades remain under a transfer embargo over non-payment of transfer debt, which will not be lifted until the cash in question is paid, and issues over persistent standing on the Kop which saw matchday ticket sales restricted are costing the club in the region of £30,000 per home game.

