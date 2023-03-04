Blades’ lead over Boro cut to four points after defeat at Blackburn

Paul Heckingbottom bemoaned Sheffield United’s poor start to the second half as they lost 1-0 at promotion rivals Blackburn Rovers this afternoon, losing some momentum in the race for the Premier League.

United could have put some pressure on the chasing pack with victory in the day’s early kick-off, but they gave themselves a mountain to climb after going behind in the fifth minute following a swift Blackburn counter-attack.

Harry Pickering’s early goal proved to be the winner as United toiled after the restart, despite their first-half showing giving Heckingbottom confidence they would get back into the game in the second half.

“We gave them something to hold onto and that’s what cost us the game,” Heckingbottom said. “At half time I thought we would win it. We know what they are and that’s why it is a tough one to take. They have pace all over but to fall behind in that fashion is what’s cost us.

“We’ve got some real good players who have won us games with big moments, and too many of our players didn’t play with the same quality on the ball. And that’s why we struggled to create too many chances.

“Those performances come every so often. If we perform that way and win everyone says how good it was. I want to watch the game back and know why when I talk to the players. I want to be telling them what the answers are and what they need to be doing in the next game.”

