Ex-Blade terminates his contract with Southend United after unpaid wages saga

A former Sheffield United defender has terminated his contract with his current club - after they were late in paying his wages.

Kacper Lopata left Bramall Lane to join Southend United on a permanent basis back in September, after a successful loan spell last season. A fan favourite with the Shrimpers, the 21-year-old made 26 appearances this season but has now played his last game for the club.

The Southend Echo reported that Lopata went 28 days without being paid and the defender confirmed on social media that he has terminated his contract, accusing Southend of a “serious breach of contract”.

“As of today I am no longer a Southend United player,” Lopata wrote.

“Due to a serious breach of contract by the club I have decided it is best for myself and my family to terminate my contract. I wish the players and the management team the very best.

“Thank you to the fans who have given me fantastic support during my time at the club and I hope everyone will understand this very difficult decision.”

Lopata was absent from the Shrimpers squad that lost at home to Barnet last night, with boss Kevin Maher admitting to the Echo: “Between Kacper and his agent they don’t want to be here.

“They’ve made that clear with what they’ve done but that’s above me. That’s their decision but like we said this time last year we only want players who play for the shirt.

