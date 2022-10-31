With Rhian Brewster set to be examined by a specialist later this week and the likes of Sander Berge, Max Lowe, Jayden Bogle and Rhys Norrington-Davies already confined to the treatment room, United’s Paul Heckingbottom spoke about the demands an increasingly congested schedule is placing upon footballers ahead of tomorrow’s visit to Bristol City.

Norway, the country Berge represents, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland, who could call upon John Egan, Enda Stevens and Ciaran Clark, are all set to compete later this month despite not qualifying for the tournament in Qatar.

Although Heckingbottom refused to reveal which members of his squad he would prefer not to see in action whilst it is taking place - other than Iliman Ndiaye and Adam Davies who hope to travel with Senegal and Wales respectively - he admitted: “Some of the lads are desperate to play for their countries in friendlies but I can’t let them go because they’re needed. They’re needed here by us.

“They’ll not thank me for it. They’ll not like it and I totally understand why, because they’re proud to do it (play for the countries) and we are proud that they do it. But hopefully, they’ll thank me for it in the end. Because it’s for our sake and for their sake as well.”

John Egan represents Sheffield United and the Republic of Ireland: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

After watching United lose momentum following September’s shutdown for the UEFA Nations League, Heckingbottom could be forgiven for fearing the effect the latest pause in Championship action might have upon their results. First in the table and three points clear of second-place a month-and-a-half ago, United have prepared for their trip to Ashton Gate in fourth; six behind leaders Burnley but with a match in hand on Vincent Kompany’s men.

However, given that he now has so little room for manoeuvre in terms of his selections, Heckingbottom is of the opinion that “being able to refresh and reset” could work to United’s advantage.

“For us, 100 percent the World Cup break will be a good thing,” he said. “The majority of players, when we had a break for the internationals last time, weren't here with us. They were away with their countries, travelling and giving everything they had.

“With so many (players) now, it’s just constant; playing, competing and travelling here, there and everywhere. So physically and mentally as well, I think it will be good for them to have a break. I think they’ll benefit from it.”

Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom will lodge a request with international managers: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“It will also give us a chance to get some lads back and available again,” he added. “There won’t be much change before the break, regarding people coming back although we’ve had a few lately. So it (the break) will be a good opportunity for them to really get some good rehab done and to get back up to speed as quickly as possible.”

